New app hopes to bring tourism to Walnut Ridge

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 town hopes to attract more people to the area, creating a new game highlighting Walnut Ridge’s musical history.

Mayor Charles Snapp said the game has been in the works for a while, and in the end, he hopes to power up the city’s tourism.

The game -- called Trivia at the Ridge developed by Arkansas-based Eksplor Gaming -- has questions that can be answered by visiting some places in downtown Walnut Ridge like Beatles Park and the Guitar Walk.

It tells the history of Walnut Ridge, a place where the Beatles stopped by in the 1960s.

Mayor Snapp said the game is meant to tell the interesting stories that make the town what it is today.

“Let’s face it, this isn’t Disneyland right here, that’s not what we have to offer,” Snapp said. “But as people are going other places, we’re doing our part to expose what we have developed in tourism.”

While they don’t have the numbers to tell how successful the game has been so far, it has already brought some people to the area in the week it has been out.

Snapp said hundreds of motorcyclists stopped through on a road trip to play the game and learn about the history.

With the Beatles at the Ridge festival coming back after being canceled last year due to COVID-19, he said the city had to get creative to try to bring people to the area.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.