New Walnut Ridge nursing home targets late fall opening

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new nursing home that’s only the sixth of its kind in Arkansas is close to being completed.

We first told last August that an $11 million nursing home was being built in Walnut Ridge.

The construction did face some issues between COVID-19 and the lumber demand, but the Green House Cottages are still planning to open in late fall 2021.

Vice President of Strategic Operations John Montgomery said the buildings are in the final stages. Right now, crews are getting the inside of the buildings ready.

Montgomery said the new nursing home will fill a hole in Northeast Arkansas.

“No one can plan for a pandemic, but they did a great job of doing that and we’re still right on schedule for a late fall open and we’re proud of that,” Montgomery said. “We’re ready to offer this to the elders and the community of Northeast Arkansas and Walnut Ridge.”

As for the current nursing home, it’s being renovated to make every room a private room.

When it comes to staffing, Montgomery says the Green House Cottages will open up more jobs and they are looking for more workers.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.