Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New Walnut Ridge nursing home targets late fall opening

By Logan Whaley
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A new nursing home that’s only the sixth of its kind in Arkansas is close to being completed.

We first told last August that an $11 million nursing home was being built in Walnut Ridge.

The construction did face some issues between COVID-19 and the lumber demand, but the Green House Cottages are still planning to open in late fall 2021.

Vice President of Strategic Operations John Montgomery said the buildings are in the final stages. Right now, crews are getting the inside of the buildings ready.

Montgomery said the new nursing home will fill a hole in Northeast Arkansas.

“No one can plan for a pandemic, but they did a great job of doing that and we’re still right on schedule for a late fall open and we’re proud of that,” Montgomery said. “We’re ready to offer this to the elders and the community of Northeast Arkansas and Walnut Ridge.”

As for the current nursing home, it’s being renovated to make every room a private room.

When it comes to staffing, Montgomery says the Green House Cottages will open up more jobs and they are looking for more workers.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brickhouse Bar and Grill has a new dress and conduct code that has left several outraged, with...
People say bar’s new rules are discriminatory
Emergency crews on the scene of an incident at Hiro in Jonesboro.
Vehicle drives through restaurant window
The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.
Authorities release name of man killed in crop duster crash
A woman critically injured in a one-vehicle crash last month has died.
Woman succumbs to crash injuries
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death

Latest News

Micky Bailey struggled with kidney failure for years. Now, with a new kidney, her health is...
Wappapello, Mo. woman donates kidney to coworker
(Source: pexels.com)
Boil orders issued for Hoxie, Independence Jackson Regional water systems
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The City of Jonesboro announced Thursday it is teaming up with the NYIT College of Osteopathic...
City planning mass vaccination clinic