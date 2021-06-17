Police in Harrison, Ark. shoot, kill fugitive who showed a weapon

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3/edited news release) - Police in Harrison, Ark. shot and killed a person they were trying to arrest Wednesday afternoon.

According to Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy, around 2:20 pm Harrison police officers and deputies from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office went to a home on N. Spring Road to arrest a wanted fugitive on felony warrants. A news release from the police department says when authorities made contact with the fugitive, that person pulled out a weapon and was shot by an officer.

The person later died at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

Police have not released the name of the fugitive, or what they were wanted for. And they have not said what type of weapon the person displayed.

No officers or deputies were injured. The shooting will be investigated by the criminal division of the Arkansas State Police.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.