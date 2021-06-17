Protect your pets from the summer heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Spring temperatures are rising as summer draws near and Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) is urging pet owners to protect their furry friends from the heat.

BFAS says that many homes have added a new pet since the beginning of the pandemic and some of these are first-time pet owners that have not had to care for a pet during the spring and summer months.

BFAS gives the following tips for pet owners to keep their pets comfortable and healthy:

Keep pets inside or give them access to shade during the day

Keep pet bowls filled with cool water

Exercise dogs in the morning or evening when it is cooler outside

Be aware of the sidewalk and asphalt temperatures when on walks

Never leave a pet in a parked car when it is over 70 degrees outside

Whether it’s taking a family vacation or just bringing your pet along while running errands, BFAS warns that even leaving your pet in a car during 70 degree weather can be harmful or even fatal.

An experiment BFAS conducted showed that a car’s temperature increased from 69 degrees to 140 degrees in 10 minutes.

This can cause a pet to experience heat stroke and even cause internal damage to their organs.

