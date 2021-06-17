Three arrested after drug bust

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-agency drug investigation into drug trafficking uncovered a hallucinogenic drug with a street value of $100,000 and led to the arrests of three people, according to Paragould police.

The arrests by federal and state authorities, as well as nine local agencies, happened after a controlled delivery of a package of drugs from Mexico and the discovery of a mushroom and DMT home lab and dispensary, police said.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: On June 16, 2021, Agents with Homeland Security and the Second Judicial District Drug Task... Posted by Paragould Police Department on Thursday, June 17, 2021

“Agents with Homeland Security received information from FedEx and Border Patrol regarding a package shipped from Mexico to Rector that contained approximately 15 pounds of DMT, which is a hallucinogenic schedule I controlled substance,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officers later went to a house in Rector and did a “controlled delivery” at the house. From there, officers served a search warrant to get the package and arrested a man, who accepted the package from agents, on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance.

Authorities later went to a house in Marmaduke, where they arrested two more people on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance and other drug charges.

Police found LSD, Kratom, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ecstasy, mushrooms, nearly $2,500 in cash, five firearms and cocaine at the house. Also, authorities found a journal at the house, where one of the people at the house talked about how they grew mushrooms and how to make DMT.

