Three arrested after drug bust
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-agency drug investigation into drug trafficking uncovered a hallucinogenic drug with a street value of $100,000 and led to the arrests of three people, according to Paragould police.
The arrests by federal and state authorities, as well as nine local agencies, happened after a controlled delivery of a package of drugs from Mexico and the discovery of a mushroom and DMT home lab and dispensary, police said.
“Agents with Homeland Security received information from FedEx and Border Patrol regarding a package shipped from Mexico to Rector that contained approximately 15 pounds of DMT, which is a hallucinogenic schedule I controlled substance,” police said in a Facebook post.
Officers later went to a house in Rector and did a “controlled delivery” at the house. From there, officers served a search warrant to get the package and arrested a man, who accepted the package from agents, on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance.
Authorities later went to a house in Marmaduke, where they arrested two more people on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance and other drug charges.
Police found LSD, Kratom, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ecstasy, mushrooms, nearly $2,500 in cash, five firearms and cocaine at the house. Also, authorities found a journal at the house, where one of the people at the house talked about how they grew mushrooms and how to make DMT.
