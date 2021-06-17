Energy Alert
Three arrested after drug bust

Three people were arrested Wednesday after drugs and a weapon were found during searches in...
Three people were arrested Wednesday after drugs and a weapon were found during searches in Rector and Marmaduke.(Source: Paragould Police Department Facebook)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-agency drug investigation into drug trafficking uncovered a hallucinogenic drug with a street value of $100,000 and led to the arrests of three people, according to Paragould police.

The arrests by federal and state authorities, as well as nine local agencies, happened after a controlled delivery of a package of drugs from Mexico and the discovery of a mushroom and DMT home lab and dispensary, police said.

“Agents with Homeland Security received information from FedEx and Border Patrol regarding a package shipped from Mexico to Rector that contained approximately 15 pounds of DMT, which is a hallucinogenic schedule I controlled substance,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officers later went to a house in Rector and did a “controlled delivery” at the house. From there, officers served a search warrant to get the package and arrested a man, who accepted the package from agents, on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance.

Authorities later went to a house in Marmaduke, where they arrested two more people on suspicion of trafficking a controlled substance and other drug charges.

Police found LSD, Kratom, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, ecstasy, mushrooms, nearly $2,500 in cash, five firearms and cocaine at the house. Also, authorities found a journal at the house, where one of the people at the house talked about how they grew mushrooms and how to make DMT.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

