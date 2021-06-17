University of Arkansas Chancellor stepping down

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph E. Steinmetz will step down effective Friday, June 18.

The University of Arkansas made the announcement Thursday on their website.

The news release says that U of A System President Donald R. Bobbit will visit with “constituencies on campus as well as external supports of the university,” before making plans to determine the next chancellor.

“I still strongly believe in the mission of higher education, yet given the many challenges found trying to manage a university in today’s polarized society, I need to do what’s best for my family and I feel ready to make way for others,” Steinmetz said.

Steinmetz has served as the chancellor of the University of Arkansas since Jan. 1, 2016.

“I’d like to thank President Bobbitt and the Board of Trustees. We have the most supportive system and trustees and I’m grateful for their constant support of the mission of the University of Arkansas as well as my leadership,” Steinmetz said.

