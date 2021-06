JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and fire crews are responding to a report of a vehicle plowing into a local restaurant.

According to the police department, a vehicle drove through the window of Hiro Japanese Cuisine, 3006 E. Highland Dr.

Region 8 News has a crew on the scene and will provide more updates as they become available.

This photo shows a brick column damaged by the front door. @Region8News pic.twitter.com/UIBdKI51kQ — Jorge Quiquivix (@jorgeaquiquivix) June 17, 2021

