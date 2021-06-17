Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Wappapello, Mo. woman donates kidney to coworker

By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUXICO, Mo. (KFVS) - A pair of coworkers in Puxico now share a bond that most of us don’t.

Donating a kidney is not a quick process, but one Wappapello woman said it’s worth it for a friend in need.

“Words can’t describe what it’s like for somebody to give of themselves, I mean that’s all giving on their part,” Micky Bailey said.

Micky Bailey suffered from kidney failure for years.

She received a kidney from her niece in 2005, but she knew something else needed to be done.

“There were issues with it from the beginning,” Bailey said.

Her family tried to give her a new one.

“For whatever reason it didn’t work out. They either had a problem where they couldn’t donate or their blood didn’t match so I had just kind of given up, I had thought well, I’m headed for dialysis,” she said.

Things turned around for Bailey when one day at work she heard her coworker Angie Hensley wanted to help out.

“I just knew I was a match; I just had a feeling I was going to be a match,” Angie Hensley said.

The doctors confirmed it and the surgery started in March.

Now almost three months later, Hensley and Bailey said it all worked out smoothly.

“I’m actually in better health than I was before,” Hensley said.

“I feel so good, I haven’t felt this good in a long time I don’t even know how long you know it’s just really changed my life,” Bailey said.

The whole process brought the two closer.

“We’re blood sisters now,” Hensley said.

“If you know anyone on dialysis and you’re an able-bodied person with two kidneys, think about sharing that spare because someone needs it,” Bailey said.

If you’re interested in donating a kidney or want to know what the process looks like, you can click here to contact the National Kidney Foundation to find out more.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brickhouse Bar and Grill has a new dress and conduct code that has left several outraged, with...
People say bar’s new rules are discriminatory
Emergency crews on the scene of an incident at Hiro in Jonesboro.
Vehicle drives through restaurant window
The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.
Authorities release name of man killed in crop duster crash
A woman critically injured in a one-vehicle crash last month has died.
Woman succumbs to crash injuries
Federal fugitive dies in Oregon County, Mo.
Federal fugitive discovered in Alton, Mo. after his death

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Those who play Trivia at the Ridge can find one of the answers to the game here.
New app hopes to bring tourism to Walnut Ridge
Southern Administrative Services says the houses are on the final stages of construction.
New Walnut Ridge nursing home targets late fall opening
Craighead Forest Park has an ATV Park
Jonesboro police warn residents about driving ATV’s in the city