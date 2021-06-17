Watching “Claudette” Pass South of Region 8 This Weekend

The 90s are expected to linger this weekend as what will become Tropical Storm Claudette passes to the south. Just a few clouds Saturday and Sunday are the only Arkansas impacts expected from Claudette. Heavy rain, flash flooding, small storm surge, and a few tornadoes are possible from Louisiana into the panhandle of Florida. If you’re heading to or back from the beach, it’s going to be a rough drive. Our best chance of rain in Region 8 comes with a cold front on Monday. Scattered storms will develop ahead of the mainline later that evening. Some spots could see close to 2″ of rain while around 1″ is the most likely scenario. Behind the front, cooler and less humid air! Highs drop down into the 80s for a few days.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.