35th Mickey Huskey Lockeroom Twin Lakes Classic underway

By Chris Hudgison
Updated: 25 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - A summertime tradition continues on the diamond. It’s the 35th Mickey Huskey Lockeroom Twin Lakes Classic.

Mountain Home, Paragould, Batesville, and North Central are the NEA teams in the field. Russellville, Branson (MO), Eureka (MO), Pontotoc (MS), & Bartlesville (OK) are the other teams in the 2021 bracket.

You can check out tournament updates and scores here.

