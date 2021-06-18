Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas senior Kevin Kopps wins Dick Howser Trophy

Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps (45) throws against North Carolina State in the second inning of...
Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps (45) throws against North Carolina State in the second inning of an NCAA college baseball super regional game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Oliver Grigg - Razorback Athletics
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kevin Kopps is beyond legendary.

The Arkansas star pitcher won the 2021 Dick Howser Trophy on Friday, becoming the first reliever to win the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s player of the year award. The NCBWA also presented Kopps with its 16th Stopper of the Year Award as college baseball’s top relief pitcher.

Kopps was one of five finalists, including Vanderbilt pitchers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung and Florida State catcher Matheu Nelson, for the 34th Dick Howser Trophy, which is known as the Heisman Trophy of college baseball.

“Kevin Kopps had a simply amazing season,” David Feaster, chair of the Dick Howser Trophy Committee presented by The Game Headwear, said. “To accomplish what he did as a pitcher after the COVID-19 pandemic and Tommy John surgery is extremely admirable. He literally placed the Arkansas team on his back and made the Razorbacks the No. 1 squad nationally for most of the 2021 season.”

As college baseball’s most dominant pitcher, Kopps finished the 2021 campaign with a 12-1 record and 11 saves. He posted the nation’s lowest ERA (0.90) and WHIP (0.76), striking out 131 in 89 2/3 innings of work. Opposing hitters had a .162 average against the right-hander, who set the program’s single-season record for ERA during his historic year.

Kopps, who was named the SEC Pitcher of the Year and Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Year, is also a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award — another one of college baseball’s most prestigious individual awards. He was voted the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association District 7 Player of the Year and was the first reliever to win the College Baseball Foundation’s National Pitcher of the Year Award.

The Dick Howser Trophy honors the most outstanding collegiate player each year, but it also is based upon the tenets of leadership, moral character and courage. Kopps is the second Razorback student-athlete to win the award, joining former Razorback and current Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi.

Video Player

00:00

00:13

Benintendi swept college baseball’s national player of the year honors in 2015, winning the Howser Trophy as well as the Golden Spikes Award.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of an incident at Hiro in Jonesboro.
Vehicle drives through restaurant window
Jonesboro fire crews responded to a large building fire.
JFD responds to large building fire
(Source: KAIT-TV - FILE)
Northeast Arkansas man pleads guilty to soliciting child pornography
Coby Ryan Poe, 32, of Pocahontas was arrested Thursday on a warrant, alleging rape, according...
Constable arrested on rape warrant, Sheriff says
Three people were arrested Wednesday after drugs and a weapon were found during searches in...
Three arrested after drug bust

Latest News

Nick Hilson (Source: KNWA)
Nettleton alum Nick Hilson among Razorbacks competing at U.S. Olympic Trials
6 Red Wolves qualified for 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials
Arkansas State alum in U.S. Olympic Trials
Red Wolves Raw: A-State great Caitland Smith on qualifying for 100m in U.S. Olympic Trials
Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps pitches against Tennessee in the ninth inning of an NCAA college...
Arkansas senior Kevin Kopps named National Pitcher of the Year