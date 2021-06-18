Community leaders react to federal holiday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Juneteenth Celebration kicked off on a positive note, according to KLEK General Manager LaGanzie Kale, who was thrilled to hear about the news of the new federal holiday.

“That’s just honestly the beginning. We still have a long [way] to go,” Kale said.

Although Juneteenth received overwhelming support from Congress, there has been debate this week on another issue. Several federal lawmakers, including Arkansas senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman, are sponsoring a bill to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in school.

Region 8 News contacted Sen. Cotton for a statement but did not hear back from him.

However, he did Tweet a statement earlier in the week:

Activists in schools want to teach our kids to hate America and hate each other using discredited, Critical Race Theory curricula like the 1619 Project. Federal funds should not pay for activists to masquerade as teachers and indoctrinate our youth.https://t.co/ytnLjAHjd5 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 14, 2021

The bill from Sen. Cotton and Sen. Boozman would seek to prohibit the use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project by K-12 schools or school districts, according to the media release earlier this week.

Also, schools that teach the 1619 Project would not be able to receive federal professional development grants.

Kale mentioned the history behind Juneteenth is just as important as the celebrations.

“In order for us to grow as a people and as a country we have to learn about all our history even the things that aren’t so pleasant,” he said.

Craighead County NAACP Chapter President Emma Agnew says Cotton and Boozman’s opposition to the Critical Race Theory contradicts their vote for Juneteenth.

“It is a reminder of the history and the racism that followed,” Agnew said.

Agnew added that history needs context, saying it’s about telling “everybody’s history, not just one side.”

Both Kale and Agnew believe teaching events such as the Tulsa Race Massacre or the Elaine Race Riots is not intended to shame another race, but rather change the perspective of Black people.

“It’s a part of history, it’s a part of culture, it’s the truth,” she said.

