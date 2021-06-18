JFD responding to large building fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro fire crews are responding to a large fire near downtown.
The fire, which broke out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, was located near Main Street and Johnson Avenue, behind Rent One and the Dollar General store.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, said the Main Street Bridge over the railroad tracks is closed to all traffic.
The fire is located just east of the bridge. Presley advised motorists to “stay clear of this area.”
Streets around the area are shut down to allow emergency crews to get to the scene.
