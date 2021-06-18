JFD responding to large building fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro fire crews are responding to a large fire near downtown.

FIRE: Right here behind Rent One at the intersection of Main Street and Johnson Ave.



Traffic is being moved away from this area! Do not come near. There is a lot of smoke! @Region8News pic.twitter.com/HpSUuPyd9y — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) June 18, 2021

The fire, which broke out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, was located near Main Street and Johnson Avenue, behind Rent One and the Dollar General store.

Major fire just behind the dollar general on Johnson and Main @Region8News pic.twitter.com/PRZkJjjAnU — Katie Woodall (@kwoodallTV) June 18, 2021

Jeff Presley, E911 director, said the Main Street Bridge over the railroad tracks is closed to all traffic.

Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a large building fire near downtown. (Quincey Martin)

The fire is located just east of the bridge. Presley advised motorists to “stay clear of this area.”

Streets around the area are shut down to allow emergency crews to get to the scene.

Several people have shared photos of the flames and smoke:

@TheSunJonesboro @Region8News first pic is most recent. Looks like they're getting it under control. pic.twitter.com/Zj9hUrIaMi — R. Scott Troutt (@JonesboroAtty) June 18, 2021

Large fire behind Rent One in Jonesboro!@Region8News pic.twitter.com/vT7hNfKfO4 — Wade Shapp (@WadeShapp) June 18, 2021

@Region8News Fire in Downtown happened nearby where I work at pic.twitter.com/QKjryCZc6w — TWOEIGHT (@twoxeiight) June 18, 2021

Region 8 News has crews at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.