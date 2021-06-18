Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

JFD responding to large building fire

Jonesboro fire crews responded to a large building fire.
Jonesboro fire crews responded to a large building fire.(Wade Shapp via Twitter)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro fire crews are responding to a large fire near downtown.

The fire, which broke out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday, was located near Main Street and Johnson Avenue, behind Rent One and the Dollar General store.

Jeff Presley, E911 director, said the Main Street Bridge over the railroad tracks is closed to all traffic.

Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a large building fire near downtown.
Jonesboro firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a large building fire near downtown.(Quincey Martin)

The fire is located just east of the bridge. Presley advised motorists to “stay clear of this area.”

Streets around the area are shut down to allow emergency crews to get to the scene.

Several people have shared photos of the flames and smoke:

Region 8 News has crews at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of an incident at Hiro in Jonesboro.
Vehicle drives through restaurant window
(Source: KAIT-TV - FILE)
Northeast Arkansas man pleads guilty to soliciting child pornography
Coby Ryan Poe, 32, of Pocahontas was arrested Thursday on a warrant, alleging rape, according...
Constable arrested on rape warrant, Sheriff says
Three people were arrested Wednesday after drugs and a weapon were found during searches in...
Three arrested after drug bust
University of Arkansas Chancellor stepping down

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows...
Judge: No car show trip for northwest Arkansas man arrested in Capitol riot
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Missouri state workers given day off for Juneteenth
DOJ: Arkansas’ transgender restrictions unconstitutional