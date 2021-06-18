June 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Friday, June 18. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

We’ll get very little relief from the summer heat over the next few days.

Expect mid-90s today through Father’s Day Weekend.

Rain looks less likely as soon-to-be TS Claudette passes well to our southeast.

Region 8 will tap into that tropical moisture, however, early next week as a cold front moves through the area.

Monday holds the potential for a one-inch rainfall, followed by a sharp cool down into the low 80s for the first week of summer.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Local civic and civil rights advocates weigh in on President Joe Biden signing legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

One Region 8 city is not playing around when it comes to drawing visitors.

In a lengthy letter to his constituents, a Region 8 county judge announced he will not run for re-election.

A Region 8 constable arrested earlier this year on allegations of sexual assault now faces a rape charge.

