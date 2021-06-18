Lawmakers get update on I-40 bridge project

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Lawmakers spent Thursday hearing from ArDOT officials about ongoing work being done to repair the I-40 bridge that connects Arkansas with Tennessee and questioned several issues including traffic and the use of consultants on the project.

The Arkansas Legislative Council’s Highway Commission Review and Advisory Subcommittee heard from ArDOT Director Lorie Tudor on the issue during a meeting in Little Rock.

Tudor and other officials gave an update on the project.

Right now, there is no set date or timeline on when the bridge will reopen. However, officials did say earlier that the work could be done by August.

On the consultant issue, lawmakers asked about making sure that the consultant is not hired by an employee but by the Arkansas State Highway Commission.

Another issue of concern was making sure ArDOT is told about what is wrong with state roads and the ways to fix them.

Tudor said she wanted lawmakers to have as much information as humanly possible on the issue.

“I don’t want them and you as a committee, want them to tell us what we want to hear. We want to hear the truth. I assure you that’s what we’re thinking when we have consulting,” Tudor said.

Arkansas is spending $2 million on the consulting issue and Tudor said the additional consulting work will look at the bridge inspection program.

