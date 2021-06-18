Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lawmakers get update on I-40 bridge project

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Lawmakers spent Thursday hearing from ArDOT officials about ongoing work being done to repair the I-40 bridge that connects Arkansas with Tennessee and questioned several issues including traffic and the use of consultants on the project.

The Arkansas Legislative Council’s Highway Commission Review and Advisory Subcommittee heard from ArDOT Director Lorie Tudor on the issue during a meeting in Little Rock.

Tudor and other officials gave an update on the project.

Right now, there is no set date or timeline on when the bridge will reopen. However, officials did say earlier that the work could be done by August.

On the consultant issue, lawmakers asked about making sure that the consultant is not hired by an employee but by the Arkansas State Highway Commission.

Another issue of concern was making sure ArDOT is told about what is wrong with state roads and the ways to fix them.

Tudor said she wanted lawmakers to have as much information as humanly possible on the issue.

“I don’t want them and you as a committee, want them to tell us what we want to hear. We want to hear the truth. I assure you that’s what we’re thinking when we have consulting,” Tudor said.

Arkansas is spending $2 million on the consulting issue and Tudor said the additional consulting work will look at the bridge inspection program.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of an incident at Hiro in Jonesboro.
Vehicle drives through restaurant window
Brickhouse Bar and Grill has a new dress and conduct code that has left several outraged, with...
People say bar’s new rules are discriminatory
The crash happened near the Stanford community off of Greene Road 203.
Authorities release name of man killed in crop duster crash
A woman critically injured in a one-vehicle crash last month has died.
Woman succumbs to crash injuries
Matthew Dale Hatley, 26, of Black Rock was arrested June 9 after an investigation into an...
$250,000 cash-only bond set for police assault suspect

Latest News

Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
AMBER Alert: Search continues for missing 5-year-old out of Hawkins Co.
Arkansas State alum in U.S. Olympic Trials
Red Wolves Raw: A-State great Caitland Smith on qualifying for 100m in U.S. Olympic Trials
WalletHub: Arkansas 10th worst state for working dads
The city of Wynne is considering a bond ordinance from solar company RWE that could benefit...
Private solar company seeks bond ordinance in Wynne