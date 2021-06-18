The heat index is back! That will set us up for a very hot Father’s Day Weekend with highs in the mid-90s. With the humidity, it’ll feel closer to or above 100°F. No rain is expected until Monday when a cold front arrives. The front pushes out the heat and humidity bringing in more comfortable air. The front also brings rainfall Monday evening with some seeing an inch or more. Highs in the low to mid-80s are possible Tuesday with overnight temperatures close to the 50s. Comfortable air looks short-lived with more heat and humidity for the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.