Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Hot Father’s Day Weekend

June 18th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The heat index is back! That will set us up for a very hot Father’s Day Weekend with highs in the mid-90s. With the humidity, it’ll feel closer to or above 100°F. No rain is expected until Monday when a cold front arrives. The front pushes out the heat and humidity bringing in more comfortable air. The front also brings rainfall Monday evening with some seeing an inch or more. Highs in the low to mid-80s are possible Tuesday with overnight temperatures close to the 50s. Comfortable air looks short-lived with more heat and humidity for the end of next week.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews on the scene of an incident at Hiro in Jonesboro.
Vehicle drives through restaurant window
Jonesboro fire crews responded to a large building fire.
JFD responds to large building fire
(Source: KAIT-TV - FILE)
Northeast Arkansas man pleads guilty to soliciting child pornography
Coby Ryan Poe, 32, of Pocahontas was arrested Thursday on a warrant, alleging rape, according...
Constable arrested on rape warrant, Sheriff says
Three people were arrested Wednesday after drugs and a weapon were found during searches in...
Three arrested after drug bust

Latest News

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical weather buffets Gulf coast with brisk winds, rain
Expect mid 90s today through Father’s Day Weekend.
Bryan's Friday Morning Forecast 6/18
Zach's Thursday Evening Forecast (6/17)
Zach's Thursday Evening Forecast (6/17)
We’re tracking a complex of storms to our north as they could provide rainfall later today,...
Bryan's Thursday Morning Forecast 6/17