Man arrested in sexual assault case

Johnny Fletcher, 55, of Jonesboro was arrested June 16 on suspicion of sexual assault-4th degree after an investigation by Jonesboro police.(Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a July 30 court date after his arrest on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, according to Jonesboro police.

Johnny Fletcher, 55, Jonesboro was arrested June 16 after the investigation by Jonesboro and the Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children unit.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the 13-year-old was interviewed May 24 by police.

The family member, who brought the teen to the police station, told officers that the 13-year-old had been touched inappropriately by Fletcher, police said.

Fletcher was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault-4th degree-deviant sexual activity.

A $35,000 bond was set for Fletcher in the case.

