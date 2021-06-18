Nettleton alum Nick Hilson among Razorbacks competing at U.S. Olympic Trials

Arkansas has eight athletes who will be involved with U.S. Olympic Trials in track and field, starting this weekend. Seven compete at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus with another, Hunter Woodhall, competing in Minnesota at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials.

An additional eight Razorbacks will compete internationally the following weekend at their respective national championships.

Current Razorbacks competing at Hayward field include Markus Ballengee (decathlon), Carl Elliott, III (110m hurdles), Tre’Bien Gilbert (110m hurdles), and Nicholas Hilson (400m hurdles).

Arkansas alums entered in the U.S. Olympic Trials include Andrew Irwin (pole vault), Jarrion Lawson (long jump), and Erich Sullins (hammer).

In the recent Track & Field Newsformchart for the Olympic Trials, the magazine predicts a runner-up finish for Lawson in the long jump.

Woodhall will compete at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials, which is being held at McNight Stadium at Breck High School in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Woodhall is scheduled to race in the 100m on Friday (5:30 p.m.) and in the 400m on Saturday (4:30 p.m.). Live results will be available (http://live.halfmiletiming.com/meets/337/events).

The team announcement for the Tokyo Paralympics will be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, June 20.

Friday’s schedule at the U.S. Olympic Trials will have hammer qualifying for Sullins. On Saturday, the decathlon begins for Ballengee along with pole vault qualifying for Irwin. The hammer final will be on Sunday while the pole vault final is on Monday.

Hurdle events begin next Thursday with Hilson in the 400m hurdles first round, while Gilbert and Elliott contest the first round of the 110m hurdles next Friday with Lawson in the qualifying round of the long jump.

Next weekend is when the Jamaica National Championships are held in Kingston, the Bahamas Championships in Nassau, the British Athletics Championships in Manchester, England, as well as the Danish National Championships in Odense, Denmark.

Razorbacks scheduled to compete in Jamaica include Ryan Brown (long jump), Omar McLeod (110m hurdles), Phillip Lemonious (110m hurdles), Kemar Mowatt (400m hurdles), and Clive Pullen (triple jump).

Laquan Nairn will compete in long jump in Bahamas, Ruben Banks will compete in the hammer in England, and Kristoffer Hari competes in the sprints in Denmark.

Razorback Etamar Bhastekar already competed in a national championship earlier this week and won the Israeli pole vault title as he equaled his outdoor best of 17-6 ½. He will represent Israel in the pole vault during the European Athletics Team Championships this weekend in Bulgaria.

