RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KAIT) - A former Riverside Rebel is faring well in Minor League Baseball.

Gavin Stone tossed 4 shutout innings Tuesday night for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. The UCA alum allowed just 1 hit and 1 walk, striking out 6.

Gavin Stone punches out his sixth batter to get through his fourth scoreless inning of work tonight.



B4 | Quakes 4, Rawhide 0. pic.twitter.com/vit0ilDGeh — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) June 16, 2021

Gavin has 37 K’s in 8 games this season, leading the way for the Low-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

