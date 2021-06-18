School expands high demand medical program

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University Newport’s (ASUN) surgical technology program is expanding to its Marked Tree campus, with officials saying it will make much-needed medical education programs more accessible.

The surgical technology program gives students hands-on experience; something people would normally have to go to the Newport campus for or participate in a program in Memphis.

Christopher Madden, the director of surgical technology, says the program is in such high demand in Newport, it was a no-brainer to expand the program to Marked Tree.

Madden says this will not only serve the area but will benefit people all over, as far as Memphis, by adding 20 more student slots.

“There’s a huge need for this profession. In Memphis alone, there are 42 surgical facilities. A lot of opportunity for the younger students or older students in this area,” said Madden.

The expansion has been in progress since March.

Madden adds surgical technology jobs are in high demand. It opens several doors, not only in surgery but after a few years of working in the field, you can come back to ASUN and be an instructor.

Madden says the 12-month program is nationally accredited, meaning when you get done, you can get a job anywhere in the United States.

Applications are due June 30.

Classes begin on Aug. 9. For more on the program, click here.

