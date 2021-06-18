Energy Alert
Stuntman Alex Harvill dies during practice run for a record-breaking motorcycle jump attempt

Alex Harvill died while practicing a world-record jump.
Alex Harvill died while practicing a world-record jump.(Source: Instagram/Alex Harvill/CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSES LAKE, Wash. (Gray News) – Daredevil Alex Harvill died Thursday while performing a practice jump at the Grant County International Airport, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

Video of the jump shows Harvill crashing into the dirt motorcycle ramp.

The 28-year-old of Ephrata, Washington was hoping to break his world record for longest dirt to dirt motorcycle ramp.

According to Guinness World Records, Harvill currently holds the record by making a jump of 297.54 feet on July 6, 2013.

Harvill had been preparing to make a jump of over 350 feet during an event at the Moses Lake Hybrid Airshow.

In an interview posted on Facebook, Harvill explained he would be doing a series of jumps leading up to the record-breaking attempt.

The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy Friday to confirm the cause of death, which is normal procedure.

Harvill is survived by his wife and two sons.

