WalletHub: Arkansas 10th worst state for working dads
Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Father’s Day coming up Sunday, WalletHub released its report on 2021′s Best & Worst States for Working Dads Wednesday.
Arkansas ranks 47th with the percentage of kids younger than 18 with dad present living in poverty.
In the rankings, 1 is the best, with 25 being average.
- 44th Male Life Expectancy
- 41st % of Physically Active Men
- 40th Day-Care Quality
- 39th Avg. Length of Work Day (in Hours) for Males
- 31st Male Uninsured Rate
*Refers to families with kids aged 0 to 17 and in which the father is present.
Arkansas ranked 17th for Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family* Income)
*Refers to families with kids aged 0 to 17 and in which the father is present.
The study compared 50 states and the District of Columbia.
