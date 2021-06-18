Energy Alert
WalletHub: Arkansas 10th worst state for working dads

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 35 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Father’s Day coming up Sunday, WalletHub released its report on 2021′s Best & Worst States for Working Dads Wednesday.

Arkansas ranks 47th with the percentage of kids younger than 18 with dad present living in poverty.

Source: WalletHub

In the rankings, 1 is the best, with 25 being average.

  • 44th Male Life Expectancy
  • 41st % of Physically Active Men
  • 40th Day-Care Quality
  • 39th Avg. Length of Work Day (in Hours) for Males
  • 31st Male Uninsured Rate

*Refers to families with kids aged 0 to 17 and in which the father is present.

Arkansas ranked 17th for Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family* Income)

*Refers to families with kids aged 0 to 17 and in which the father is present.

The study compared 50 states and the District of Columbia.

