WalletHub: Arkansas 10th worst state for working dads

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With Father’s Day coming up Sunday, WalletHub released its report on 2021′s Best & Worst States for Working Dads Wednesday.

Arkansas ranks 47th with the percentage of kids younger than 18 with dad present living in poverty.

In the rankings, 1 is the best, with 25 being average.

44th Male Life Expectancy

41st % of Physically Active Men

40th Day-Care Quality

39th Avg. Length of Work Day (in Hours) for Males

31st Male Uninsured Rate

*Refers to families with kids aged 0 to 17 and in which the father is present.

Arkansas ranked 17th for Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family* Income)

The study compared 50 states and the District of Columbia.

