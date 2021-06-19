Caitland Smith finished 19th in 100m at U.S. Olympic Trials

Caitland Smith opened up the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials for six athletes associated with the Arkansas State track and field program on Friday evening at Hayward Field.

The All-American alumna placed 19th in the women’s 100m first round, finishing in 11.23.

Three A-State greats are slated to be in action Saturday in Eugene. School-record holder Michael Carr is first up in the men’s pole vault qualifying round at 6:30 p.m. CT.

At 7:04 p.m. CT, six-time Sun Belt sprint hurdles champion and NCAA indoor and outdoor champion Sharika Nelvis competes in the first round of the 100m hurdles. Jaylen Bacon closes out the day in the men’s 100m first round, set for a 7:34 p.m. CT starting gun.

Fans can watch all the action from Eugene live on NBC Sports Network. A full listing can be found at USATF.org.

