COOKIES IN A CAR: National Weather Service uses Missouri’s heat to bake tasty treats

The National Weather Service took advantage of the weather Friday to bake chocolate chip...
The National Weather Service took advantage of the weather Friday to bake chocolate chip cookies inside of a hot car.(NWS Kansas City)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missourians have endured quite a stretch of hot weather recently, so much that the National Weather Service took to social media Friday to show the impact of the heat.

NWS took advantage of the weather Friday to bake chocolate chip cookies inside of a hot car.

With temperatures pushing triple digits throughout the day, and even warmer heat indices in some parts of Missouri, NWS began the experiment Friday afternoon in the Kansas City region.

When the project started, the outdoor temperature was 88 degrees. The car’s internal temperature reached 116 degrees in just a matter of five minutes.

According to NWS, in just half an hour, the car’s internal temperature reached 129 degrees.

A timelapse video shared by NWS via Twitter showed that the car eventually reached an internal temperature of 140 degrees. As the car’s internal temperature increased, the cookie dough warmed up. The experiment ended with a fresh batch of cookies after several hours.

Throughout the experiment, NWS reminded viewers via Twitter about the dangers of leaving children and pets in hot cars.

“Did you know that on average, 38 children die in a hot car every year? 1 death has already occurred in 2021. Let’s spread awareness and save lives!”

“Did you know that heat is the number 1 weather related killer? On average 134 die each year due to heat.”

“Remember every hot car death is preventable! Help us spread awareness and always remember.”

