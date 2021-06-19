Energy Alert
At least 11 injured in church bus/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church bus and another vehicle along Highway 67 north of Corning, according to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Highway 67, near Highway 328.

IDrive Arkansas said all lanes were blocked in the area due to the crash.

Miller said major injuries have been reported at the scene.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

