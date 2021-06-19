At least 11 injured in church bus/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church bus and another vehicle along Highway 67 north of Corning, according to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Saturday on Highway 67, near Highway 328.

IDrive Arkansas said all lanes were blocked in the area due to the crash.

Clay Co: Accident reported on U.S. Highway 67 approximately 0.4 miles northeast of State Highway 328. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: ARDOT. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #NEAtraffic — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) June 19, 2021

Miller said major injuries have been reported at the scene.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

