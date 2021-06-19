At least one person shot as Jonesboro police investigate shooting at Links

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting in the Links area of town, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.

Details are scarce but the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of South Caraway Road.

At least one person was shot, police said.

However, the desk sergeant said investigators are combing the area for information.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call Jonesboro police at 870-935-5657.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

