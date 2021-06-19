Suspect arrested for kidnap and rape of federal employee in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect was arrested Thursday for assaulting a federal employee in Memphis.
Antonio Taylor, 31, was located on North Advantage Way and is charged with the following:
- Aggravated rape
- Aggravated kidnapping
- Aggravated assault
- Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony
- Theft of property
According to the Memphis Police Department, the victim was assaulted and held against her will. She was able to escape and notify police.
