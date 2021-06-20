Energy Alert
Bacon & Nelvis advance to semifinals at U.S. Olympic Trials

By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Updated: 53 minutes ago
A pair of Arkansas State track and field greats punched their ticket to the semifinals on Saturday night at Hayward Field, as Sharika Nelvis and Jaylen Bacon posted strong performances on the straightaway.

Nelvis advanced in the 100m hurdles, automatically qualifying for the semifinals with a third-place finish in her heat. The former NCAA champion clocked a time of 12.92 seconds en route to punching her ticket to Sunday. She will compete for a spot in the final at 8:03 p.m. CT Sunday.

The top three in each semifinal heat and the next two fastest advance to the final, held later Sunday night.

Bacon placed fourth in his 100m first-round heat behind world leader Trayvon Bromell (9.84w), four-time Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin (9.93w) and Micah Williams (9.95w). The A-State great finished as the top time qualifier with a wind-aided 10.04 seconds. He is slated to race in the semifinals at 8:19 p.m. CT, with the top three in each heat and next two fastest advancing to the final later Sunday.

In men’s pole vault qualifying, school record-holder and Jonesboro native Michael Carr cleared 5.40m (17-8.5).

Fans can watch all the action from Eugene live on NBC and NBC Sports Network. A full listing can be found at USATF.org.

