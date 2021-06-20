Energy Alert
City of Jonesboro celebrates Juneteenth at Parker Park

The event was held by KLEK and the city of Jonesboro Saturday morning at Parker Park.
By Bradley Brewer
Updated: 1 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - This is the fourth year that KLEK and the city of Jonesboro have thrown a celebration for Juneteenth.

But, in honor of this year being the first as a federal holiday, this year’s event might have been the biggest one yet.

Police were cooking up hot dogs, the library brought their bookmobile out, along with books rooted in African-American history, and even A-State’s women’s basketball team came out to play with the kids!

“I think it sets forth what this community is about, and that’s coming together.” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said.

The city was out in full force Saturday at Parker Park, giving away free food, toys, household items, and even vaccines, in a way to celebrate everyone’s true freedom, by reaching out.

“Just something to celebrate the holiday, but also use it as an opportunity to do community service,” said Laganzie Kale, the general manager of KLEK.

This year’s theme was disaster preparedness and using lessons of knowing how to navigate tough storms, to also maintain a strong community.

“The more prepared you are for disaster, the better your chance are for survival,” said Qubilah Jones, the organizer of the event. “The more you prepare with wisdom and knowledge of who you are and where you come from, the better your survival for your community.”

In the same parking lot, there was a city-wide clean-up event, that may have been a bit busier than they expected.

“Actually, I kind of got roped in because we were starting cleanup this morning and nobody was here,” said Rev. Dr. Charles Coleman. “Then, all of a sudden the people from June 19 showed up and they adopted me to be the traffic controller so I did most of that, but it turned out to be pretty good.”

Kale also said that he hopes that in future years, the event continues to grow. His goal is to have the Juneteenth celebration encompass the entire city, not just one place.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

