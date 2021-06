WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - No one was hurt Sunday morning after a crop duster crash in Lawrence County, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Sunday along Lawrence 711.

Yates said crews responded to the area and that the plane was still at the scene.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

