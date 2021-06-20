Five Arkansans, including 2 teenagers, die in Oklahoma crash

CAMERON, Okla. (AP) - Five northwest Arkansas residents, including two teenagers, were killed in a head-on collision in eastern Oklahoma near the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

The five died Friday in the collision on State Highway 112 near Cameron, about 170 miles (274 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, according to an OHP report.

The victims are identified as Charles Drushal, 76, and Jill Drushal, 53, both of Fort Smith, Aaron Gamble, 42, of Greenwood, a 15-year-old girl from Fort Smith and a 15-year-old boy from Greenwood.

The names of the teenagers were not released.

The crash occurred about 11:15 p.m. Friday when a vehicle driven northbound by Charles Drushal crossed the center line of the highway and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by the 15-year-old from Greenwood and carrying Gamble as a passenger, the OHP report said.

The 15-year-old girl and Jill Drushal were passengers in the vehicle driven by Charles Drushal, according to the OHP.

