Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Five Arkansans, including 2 teenagers, die in Oklahoma crash

Overnight crash leave one man dead.
Overnight crash leave one man dead.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, Okla. (AP) - Five northwest Arkansas residents, including two teenagers, were killed in a head-on collision in eastern Oklahoma near the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

The five died Friday in the collision on State Highway 112 near Cameron, about 170 miles (274 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, according to an OHP report.

The victims are identified as Charles Drushal, 76, and Jill Drushal, 53, both of Fort Smith, Aaron Gamble, 42, of Greenwood, a 15-year-old girl from Fort Smith and a 15-year-old boy from Greenwood.

The names of the teenagers were not released.

The crash occurred about 11:15 p.m. Friday when a vehicle driven northbound by Charles Drushal crossed the center line of the highway and collided with a southbound vehicle driven by the 15-year-old from Greenwood and carrying Gamble as a passenger, the OHP report said.

The 15-year-old girl and Jill Drushal were passengers in the vehicle driven by Charles Drushal, according to the OHP.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
11 hurt, two critical in church van/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says
Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
Jerry 'The King' Lawler
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler plays final softball game after 40 years of ‘Lawler’s Army’
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows...
Judge: No car show trip for northwest Arkansas man arrested in Capitol riot
Jonesboro fire crews responded to a large building fire.
JFD responds to large building fire

Latest News

Goodwill wants to create a charter school in Jonesboro to help those without high school...
Goodwill wants to create charter school in Jonesboro
16-year-old sings for suicide awareness and Mission 22
16-year-old sings for suicide awareness and Mission 22
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
Lizzi Scott carries a Mission 22 flag at the Cape Girardeau County Park.
16-year-old sings for suicide awareness and Mission 22
Hot playground equipment dangers
Hot playground equipment spells potential danger for children