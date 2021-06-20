Energy Alert
Hot playground equipment spells potential danger for children

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While last summer forced people to stay cooped up indoors, children have returned outside to enjoy themselves this year.

However, there might be a danger for kids that many parents may be looking over.

Region 8 has been subject to what some would call scorching weather, with temperatures reaching the high 90s, it’s not only the inside of your car that’s burning up, it’s also playground equipment.

Kevin Rouse, a pediatrician from Jonesboro’s Children Clinic, says equipment can reach temperature levels that can burn children even in the mid-80′s.

So, the danger is almost always there during the summer, no matter the surface.

“Well, obviously, thermal burn is the greatest risk,” Rouse said. “Most people think it’s the metal equipment like the slides I grew up with, I distinctly remember getting burned going down the slide as like a rite of passage, but even the newer equipment like the plastics and the rubber materials can get very hot.”

Rouse said he’s seen slides and other equipment heat up to temperatures of over 160 degrees.

He says that parents should test the temperature of playgrounds themselves, and make sure that their children are always dressed appropriately.

Children should always wear shoes and should wear pants instead of shorts in order to protect themselves from burns while sitting and sliding.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

