Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mountain Home Twin Lakers hopeful to make TBT debut

The Mountain Home Twin Lakers hopeful they will hear their name called in Monday's TBT...
The Mountain Home Twin Lakers hopeful they will hear their name called in Monday's TBT selection show(KAIT)
By Matthew Schwartz
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual TBT (The Basketball Tournament) is set to begin next month across the country.

Teams from all of the United States look to capture the contest’s one million dollar prize. One of those squads hoping to compete has natural state ties.

The Mountain Home Twin Lakers are hoping to hear their names called in Monday afternoon’s selection show.

The Tournament begins on July 16th and runs through August 3rd.

Check out the full interview with the Twin Lakers Head Coach and GM Dylan Connolly.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro fire crews responded to a large building fire.
JFD responds to large building fire
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
11 hurt, two critical in church van/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows...
Judge: No car show trip for northwest Arkansas man arrested in Capitol riot
Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
At least one person shot as Jonesboro police investigate shooting at Links
Johnny Fletcher, 55, of Jonesboro was arrested June 16 on suspicion of sexual assault-4th...
Man arrested in sexual assault case

Latest News

Ryan Crouser goes big, breaks 31 year old shot put record
Caitland Smith finished 19th in 100m at U.S. Olympic Trials
Two Razorbacks advance to finals Friday at U.S. Olympic Trials
Arkansas State standout qualified for U.S Olympic Trials
Red Wolves Raw: Bennett Pascoe on qualifying for U.S. Olympic Trials in steeplechase