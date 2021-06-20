Mountain Home Twin Lakers hopeful to make TBT debut

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual TBT (The Basketball Tournament) is set to begin next month across the country.

Teams from all of the United States look to capture the contest’s one million dollar prize. One of those squads hoping to compete has natural state ties.

Here is the finalized roster for your Twin Lakers for #TBT2021!



We think this roster has more than enough high-level talent and TBT experience to warrant a spot in #TBT2021!



We hope @thetournament has seen our hard work and picks us as one of the 64 teams next week! pic.twitter.com/nri2nCd8YA — MH Twin Lakers (@MHTwinLakers) June 15, 2021

The Mountain Home Twin Lakers are hoping to hear their names called in Monday afternoon’s selection show.

The Tournament begins on July 16th and runs through August 3rd.

Check out the full interview with the Twin Lakers Head Coach and GM Dylan Connolly.

