Mountain Home Twin Lakers hopeful to make TBT debut
Published: Jun. 19, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - The annual TBT (The Basketball Tournament) is set to begin next month across the country.
Teams from all of the United States look to capture the contest’s one million dollar prize. One of those squads hoping to compete has natural state ties.
The Mountain Home Twin Lakers are hoping to hear their names called in Monday afternoon’s selection show.
The Tournament begins on July 16th and runs through August 3rd.
Check out the full interview with the Twin Lakers Head Coach and GM Dylan Connolly.
