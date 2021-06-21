16-year-old sings for suicide awareness and Mission 22

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old originally from Jackson, Mo., is singing for suicide awareness and helping a veteran organization with collecting donations with Mission 22.

Lizzi Scott, 16, currently lives in Englewood, Fl., where she started singing at businesses to raise suicide awareness and especially for veterans and active soldiers.

“Mission 22 is one of the things I care most about is veteran suicide awareness,” Scott said. “When I’m singing, I open up with the National Anthem and then I close it with Hallelujah.”

She said she has a lot of soldiers, past or present, in her life that she’s known that have died by suicide or that have mental health issues.

“I see more and more people struggle with suicide and depression and everything that goes along with that, especially in and out of military,” Scott said. “I just have a soft spot.”

Scott said she herself has struggled with depression and anxiety, and in turn, gives her motivation to spread awareness to help others.

“It’s coming up, but July 4th of 2020 was the day I got admitted to a hospital because I was struggling really bad with suicide,” she said.

After she got out of the hospital, she said that things had to change and that’s when she turned to music.

She even collects donations for Mission 22 as she tours across several states singing songs.

Mission 22 supports the veteran community with three main programs; veteran treatment programs, memorials and community social impact. Mission 22 provides treatment programs to veterans for Post-Traumatic Stress, Traumatic Brain Injury and other issues they might be facing.

“I never thought I would be where I am today and singing for the people I am singing for,” Scott said. “The biggest thing is we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the soldiers and everybody who has given their lives or seen other people give their lives so we can be free. We wouldn’t be standing out here today if they weren’t able to do that for us. I’m tearing up. It just means so much to me.”

She wanted to thank all the veterans and active who are giving their all for us.

“No matter what you go through in life, there’s always something you can turn to and that’s what music is to me,” Scott said.

