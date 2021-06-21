Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas collecting a lot of green with medical marijuana

Since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened two years ago, the state of Arkansas has...
Since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened two years ago, the state of Arkansas has raked in a lot of green.(WAFB)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened two years ago, the state of Arkansas has raked in a lot of green.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, which oversees the state’s Medical Marijuana Commission, dispensaries have sold more than 50,000 pounds valued at $338.5 million.

Since May 2019, the state has collected just under $34 million in taxes on dispensary sales, Talk Business & Politics reported.

The top 5 dispensaries were:

  • Releaf Center in Bentonville: 5,374.92 pounds sold since Aug. 7, 2019
  • Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs: 4,238.69 pounds sold since May 12, 2019
  • Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood: 3,475.65 pounds sold since March 17, 2020
  • Suite 443 in Hot Springs: 3,311.22 pounds sold since May 10, 2019
  • Acanza in Fayetteville: 3,272.23 pounds sold since Sept. 14, 2019

There are currently 33 dispensaries in the state with 5 more working toward opening, including Missco Cannabis in Jonesboro.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
3 children remain in critical condition following church bus collision
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
County Judge John Thomison said the downtown streets near the courthouse were the only area of...
Heavy rains cause flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Crop duster crashes in Lawrence Co., no one hurt, Sheriff says

Latest News

While temperatures have heated up, analysts say gas prices appear to be cooling off.
Gas prices cool off slightly
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Crop duster crashes in Lawrence Co., no one hurt, Sheriff says
Southland Casino is heading for more expansion
New opening date set for $250M expansion of Southland Casino Racing