Arkansas collecting a lot of green with medical marijuana

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened two years ago, the state of Arkansas has raked in a lot of green.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, which oversees the state’s Medical Marijuana Commission, dispensaries have sold more than 50,000 pounds valued at $338.5 million.

Since May 2019, the state has collected just under $34 million in taxes on dispensary sales, Talk Business & Politics reported.

The top 5 dispensaries were:

Releaf Center in Bentonville: 5,374.92 pounds sold since Aug. 7, 2019

Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs: 4,238.69 pounds sold since May 12, 2019

Natural Relief Dispensary in Sherwood: 3,475.65 pounds sold since March 17, 2020

Suite 443 in Hot Springs: 3,311.22 pounds sold since May 10, 2019

Acanza in Fayetteville: 3,272.23 pounds sold since Sept. 14, 2019

There are currently 33 dispensaries in the state with 5 more working toward opening, including Missco Cannabis in Jonesboro.

