Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

California man mails meth to Poplar Bluff

A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.
By Jessica Ladd
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A California man was arrested in Poplar Bluff after he mailed meth.

On June 21, Dexter Elcan, 36, of South Gate, California pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Officers from the Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force learned that Elcan was shipping methamphetamine from a UPS store in California to people in Southeast Missouri.

Then he would either have those people distribute the drugs or he would fly to Missouri, distribute the drugs, wire the drug proceeds back to California, then fly back home.

On the morning of July 11, 2020, officers learned that Elcan was traveling to Missouri and that he had shipped a package by UPS from California to a residence in Poplar Bluff.

The officers watched the UPS delivery person put the package on the porch.

Elcan came out of the home, picked up the package and carried it back into the home.

Officers went to the home and knocked on a door.

Elcan ran out another door and tried to escape.

Other officers followed him.

Elcan was captured a short distance away.

Officers recovered the package delivered to the home.

The package held 446 grams of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

Elcan faces a minimum sentence of ten years incarceration, up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Elcan’s sentencing is set for September 8 in Cape Girardeau.

The case was investigated by the, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force and the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
3 children remain in critical condition following church bus collision
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
County Judge John Thomison said the downtown streets near the courthouse were the only area of...
Heavy rains cause flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
Mississippi Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 67-year-old Patty Cash and her 32-year-old...
Mom, daughter arrested on drug charges

Latest News

County Judge John Thomison said the downtown streets near the courthouse were the only area of...
Heavy rains cause flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
A new Jonesboro roundabout is up and running at the intersection of East Lawson Road and...
New roundabout in use in south Jonesboro
A Better Region 8: Food deserts in rural communities
This ditch is thinner due to changes made by the city.
Neighborhood voices frustration over flooding issues
Authorities investigate murder in Frenchmans Bayou