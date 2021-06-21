Energy Alert
Canoer on Current River in Carter Co. drowns

A canoer on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri drowned on Saturday, June 19.
By Marsha Heller
1 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A canoer on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri drowned on Saturday, June 19.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), David M. Robles, 82 of Los Angeles, California, was canoeing on the river at Chilton Creek at about 11:30 a.m. when a strong current swept the 17-foot-long vessel into a root wad and capsized.

Robles was trapped underneath the roots and drowned.

