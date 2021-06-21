Clark eager to begin era as new Marion head football coach

MARION, Ark. (KAIT) - Earlier this week Lance Clark was named the new head football coach of the Marion Patriots.

Clark replaces Keith Houston who went 18-13 in three seasons.

The new head man comes to the Pats from Little Rock Christian where he spent three seasons as an associate head coach. His program made the state finals in three straight years, winning it all in 2018.

The Patriots begin their 2021 season on August 27th against Wynne.

