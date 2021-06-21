Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue 12-year-old entrapped underneath coaster at Branson Coaster Sunday

A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson...
A rider suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at the Branson Coaster Sunday.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries after becoming entrapped under a coaster at The Branson Coaster Sunday.

Firefighters responded around 7:30 p.m. at the coaster on West State Highway 76.

Crews arrived to find the child underneath a coaster. Rescuers worked for nearly two hours to free him. Medical crews airlifted the patient to a Springfield hospital.

The accident is under investigation. The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
11 hurt, two critical in church van/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Crop duster crashes in Lawrence Co., no one hurt, Sheriff says
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

County Judge John Thomison said the downtown streets near the courthouse were the only area of...
Heavy rains causing flash flooding
Governor Asa Hutchinson will make a special announcement Monday at 1 p.m. regarding outdoor...
WATCH: Hutchinson special announcement on state tourism
Mississippi Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 67-year-old Patty Cash and her 32-year-old...
Mom, daughter arrested on drug charges
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Lil Baby & Friends will perform Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Simmons Bank Arena.
Lil Baby & Friends concert set for August