Gas prices cool off slightly

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While temperatures have heated up, analysts say gas prices appear to be cooling off.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 Arkansas stations, the average price of gas fell 1.1 cents a gallon to $2.75.

Prices are unchanged from a month ago, but 92.8 cents higher than a year ago.

The national average fell 2.1 cents in the last week to an average of $2.44/gallon.

“The ferocious rise in gas prices has finally started to cool as gas prices have eased across a majority of the country for the first time in months,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

While some areas have seen challenges as demand remains “very healthy,” De Haan said he was optimistic as Independence Day approaches and expects to see prices drift lower.

He warned that prices could possibly rise in July or August if hurricane season causes any disruptions.

“For now it seems most Americans are simply happy to be getting outside and back to some sense of normal,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.