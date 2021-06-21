Goodwill wants to create charter school in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Goodwill Industries wants to expand access for a high school diploma, right here in Jonesboro.

With nearly 22,000 people without diplomas in Jonesboro, Goodwill wants to create an excel center in the area.

The center is a charter school for those over 19 and helps them receive their high school diploma at no cost.

The center offers tutoring, transportation assistance to the school, life coaching, and free child care while students are in class.

Markous Jewett, superintendent for the excel center for Goodwill, said they want to help break barriers by helping people continue their education.

“The goal is for those excel center graduates is to be able to access things that they did not have access to before,” Jewett said. “That looks a lot of different ways depending on the student. So, we are able to create individual plans for each student, what do you want to do when you leave here.”

Goodwill is still in the process of making the school a reality.

They received approval from the charter authorizing panel and will go to the state board of education in July to look for funding for the school.

All funding typically comes from the sales and donations at Goodwill stores.

