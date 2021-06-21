Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Goodwill wants to create charter school in Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Goodwill Industries wants to expand access for a high school diploma, right here in Jonesboro.

With nearly 22,000 people without diplomas in Jonesboro, Goodwill wants to create an excel center in the area.

The center is a charter school for those over 19 and helps them receive their high school diploma at no cost.

The center offers tutoring, transportation assistance to the school, life coaching, and free child care while students are in class.

Markous Jewett, superintendent for the excel center for Goodwill, said they want to help break barriers by helping people continue their education.

“The goal is for those excel center graduates is to be able to access things that they did not have access to before,” Jewett said. “That looks a lot of different ways depending on the student. So, we are able to create individual plans for each student, what do you want to do when you leave here.”

Goodwill is still in the process of making the school a reality.

They received approval from the charter authorizing panel and will go to the state board of education in July to look for funding for the school.

All funding typically comes from the sales and donations at Goodwill stores.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
11 hurt, two critical in church van/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says
Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
Jerry 'The King' Lawler
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler plays final softball game after 40 years of ‘Lawler’s Army’
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County, Ark., Sheriff's Office shows...
Judge: No car show trip for northwest Arkansas man arrested in Capitol riot
Jonesboro fire crews responded to a large building fire.
JFD responds to large building fire

Latest News

16-year-old sings for suicide awareness and Mission 22
16-year-old sings for suicide awareness and Mission 22
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
Lizzi Scott carries a Mission 22 flag at the Cape Girardeau County Park.
16-year-old sings for suicide awareness and Mission 22
Hot playground equipment dangers
Hot playground equipment spells potential danger for children