Hearing to be held in Georgia absentee ballot review case

The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County, which has Atlanta as its seat.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Updated: 5 minutes ago
McDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments Monday over whether a lawsuit that alleges fraud during the November general election in Georgia’s most populous county should be dismissed.

The lawsuit alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper ballot counting in Fulton County, which has Atlanta as its seat. As part of the suit, the nine voters who filed it want to inspect some 147,000 absentee ballots to see whether there are any that are illegitimate.

Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero, who is presiding over the case, last month ordered that the paper ballots be unsealed so the petitioners who filed the lawsuit can inspect and scan them. He had scheduled a meeting with the parties to sort out the logistics of how that review and scanning of paper ballots would proceed.

But before that meeting happened, Fulton County, the county election board and the county courts clerk all filed motions asking the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The judge canceled the logistics meeting, saying those motions needed to be dealt with first and scheduled Monday’s hearing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

