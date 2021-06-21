Advertisement

Heavy rains causing flash flooding

Police have shut down Main and 4th Streets after Monday's heavy rains caused flash flooding.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 18 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy rains Monday morning caused flash flooding across much of Northeast Arkansas.

Flooding in Walnut Ridge

Heavy rains are causing flash flooding across Region 8, including Walnut Ridge. (NOTE: No audio) https://www.kait8.com/2021/06/21/heavy-rains-causing-flash-flooding/

Posted by Region 8 News on Monday, June 21, 2021

One of the hardest hit areas was Walnut Ridge, where police shut down Main and 4th Streets after at least two cars were stranded in high water.

Lawrence County Judge John Thomison said this is the only area of concern right now.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick said as much as 3 inches of rain had fallen with 1.5 hours.

Region 8 News will continue to track this still developing story.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

