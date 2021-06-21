Heavy rains causing flash flooding
Updated: 18 minutes ago
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy rains Monday morning caused flash flooding across much of Northeast Arkansas.
One of the hardest hit areas was Walnut Ridge, where police shut down Main and 4th Streets after at least two cars were stranded in high water.
Lawrence County Judge John Thomison said this is the only area of concern right now.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick said as much as 3 inches of rain had fallen with 1.5 hours.
Region 8 News will continue to track this still developing story.
