June 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, June 21. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s been nearly two weeks since Jonesboro last saw rainfall but that dry spell ends today with a cold front.

After a dry morning commute, showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage by midday.

One or two storms may produce gusty wind and small hail.

This rain will taper off around sunset as many will come away with ½ to 1″ rainfall.

Our midweek forecast features cooler and drier weather. In fact, daily highs will run 15 degrees cooler than average.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

Jonesboro police continue to investigate a pair of weekend shootings that sent three people to the hospital.

The closing of a Region 8 town’s only grocery store means more work for the local food pantry.

Eight children in a youth home van were among the 13 lives lost to Claudette.

With nearly 22,000 people without diplomas, Goodwill says it’s time for Jonesboro to excel.

