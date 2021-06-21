Energy Alert
June 21: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, June 21. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s been nearly two weeks since Jonesboro last saw rainfall but that dry spell ends today with a cold front.

After a dry morning commute, showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage by midday.

One or two storms may produce gusty wind and small hail.

This rain will taper off around sunset as many will come away with ½ to 1″ rainfall.

Our midweek forecast features cooler and drier weather. In fact, daily highs will run 15 degrees cooler than average.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Jonesboro police continue to investigate a pair of weekend shootings that sent three people to the hospital.

The closing of a Region 8 town’s only grocery store means more work for the local food pantry.

Eight children in a youth home van were among the 13 lives lost to Claudette.

With nearly 22,000 people without diplomas, Goodwill says it’s time for Jonesboro to excel.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
11 hurt, two critical in church van/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Crop duster crashes in Lawrence Co., no one hurt, Sheriff says
Jerry 'The King' Lawler
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler plays final softball game after 40 years of ‘Lawler’s Army’

Latest News

For the first time in two weeks, rain returns to Region 8.
Bryan's Monday forecast, June 21
Goodwill wants to create a charter school in Jonesboro to help those without high school...
Goodwill wants to create charter school in Jonesboro
16-year-old sings for suicide awareness and Mission 22
16-year-old sings for suicide awareness and Mission 22
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway