Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Kincaid named University of Arkansas acting chancellor

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas system on Monday named an acting chancellor for its flagship campus in Fayetteville after the school’s leader abruptly resigned last week.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt named Bill Kincaid, the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville’s managing associate general counsel, as the school’s acting chancellor.

Bobbitt said Kincaid will serve in the acting role for a few weeks. During that time, Bobbitt said he’ll visit with the university’s stakeholders to identify the best person to lead the campus.

UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz unexpectedly resigned Thursday, citing the challenge of leading the school in “today’s polarized society.” Steinmetz had served as the school’s chancellor since January 2016.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
3 children remain in critical condition following church bus collision
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
County Judge John Thomison said the downtown streets near the courthouse were the only area of...
Heavy rains cause flash flooding, leaving cars stranded
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Crop duster crashes in Lawrence Co., no one hurt, Sheriff says

Latest News

Police are investigating after a man drove into bicyclists at an annual event.
Man drives into cyclists in Arizona
Since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened two years ago, the state of Arkansas has...
Arkansas collecting a lot of green with medical marijuana
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the...
St. Louis city and county sue to block new Missouri gun law
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Missouri leads nation in highest rate of new COVID cases