Lil Baby & Friends concert set for August

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lil Baby has “perfect timing.”

The rapper and his friends are coming to the Simmons Bank Arena this Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $49.50 to $200. There is an 8-ticket limit.

To purchase tickets, visit the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office or go online to www.ticketmaster.com.

Lil Baby rose to fame in 2017 with the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing.

He has been nominated for numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, and seven BET awards.

