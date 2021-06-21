Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Lil Baby & Friends concert set for August

Lil Baby & Friends will perform Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Simmons Bank Arena.
Lil Baby & Friends will perform Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Simmons Bank Arena.(Simmons Bank Arena)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lil Baby has “perfect timing.”

The rapper and his friends are coming to the Simmons Bank Arena this Aug. 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10 a.m. and range in price from $49.50 to $200. There is an 8-ticket limit.

To purchase tickets, visit the Simmons Bank Arena Box Office or go online to www.ticketmaster.com.

Lil Baby rose to fame in 2017 with the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing.

He has been nominated for numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, and seven BET awards.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
11 hurt, two critical in church van/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Crop duster crashes in Lawrence Co., no one hurt, Sheriff says
Jerry 'The King' Lawler
Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler plays final softball game after 40 years of ‘Lawler’s Army’

Latest News

There appears to be limits to consumers' appetite for streaming TV service.
Media consumers may be reaching limit of streaming services
The First National Bank Arena announced Cody Johnson would perform with Easton Corbin and Ian...
Country singer to perform in FNB Arena
Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler discuss the 5 oldest restaurants in Memphis
Bluff City’s 5 oldest restaurants: Here’s what’s cooking in Memphis with Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run