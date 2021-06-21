Mississippi County shooting investigation underway

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) -Osceola police are currently investigating a Sunday evening shooting.

Details are limited but according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, a victim went to a hospital in Blytheville with a gunshot wound.

According to Thompson, the victim is in stable condition, with detectives from Osceola on the way to the hospital.

Region 8 News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

