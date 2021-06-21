Energy Alert
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway

A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville hospital with a gunshot wound.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 19 minutes ago
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) -Osceola police are currently investigating a Sunday evening shooting.

Details are limited but according to Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson, a victim went to a hospital in Blytheville with a gunshot wound.

According to Thompson, the victim is in stable condition, with detectives from Osceola on the way to the hospital.

Region 8 News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

