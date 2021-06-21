Mom, daughter arrested on drug charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A domestic dispute between a Mississippi County woman and her mom ended with both behind bars on drug charges.

On Wednesday, June 16, sheriff’s deputies and members of the Street Crimes Unit responded to a domestic battery in progress on Legion Street in Joiner.

According to a Monday news release, when deputies arrived they found 32-year-old Jessica Saint physically fighting her mother, 67-year-old Patty Cash.

“Deputies noticed Mrs. Cash had a busted lip and several bruises on her arms,” the report stated.

After learning Saint was on suspended imposition of sentence, deputies searched the home and reportedly found 64.9 grams of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales.

Investigators arrested Saint on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A judge set her bond at $50,000.

They also arrested her mother, Patty Cash, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cash’s bond was set at $15,000.

