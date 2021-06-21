Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mom, daughter arrested on drug charges

Mississippi Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 67-year-old Patty Cash and her 32-year-old...
Mississippi Co. sheriff's deputies arrested 67-year-old Patty Cash and her 32-year-old daughter, Jessica Saint, on various drug charges.(Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A domestic dispute between a Mississippi County woman and her mom ended with both behind bars on drug charges.

On Wednesday, June 16, sheriff’s deputies and members of the Street Crimes Unit responded to a domestic battery in progress on Legion Street in Joiner.

According to a Monday news release, when deputies arrived they found 32-year-old Jessica Saint physically fighting her mother, 67-year-old Patty Cash.

“Deputies noticed Mrs. Cash had a busted lip and several bruises on her arms,” the report stated.

After learning Saint was on suspended imposition of sentence, deputies searched the home and reportedly found 64.9 grams of methamphetamine and a set of digital scales.

Investigators arrested Saint on suspicion of third-degree domestic battery, possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A judge set her bond at $50,000.

They also arrested her mother, Patty Cash, on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cash’s bond was set at $15,000.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
11 hurt, two critical in church van/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Crop duster crashes in Lawrence Co., no one hurt, Sheriff says
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

Governor Asa Hutchinson will make a special announcement Monday at 1 p.m. regarding outdoor...
WATCH: Hutchinson special announcement on state tourism
Police have shut down Main and 4th Streets after Monday's heavy rains caused flash flooding.
Heavy rains causing flash flooding
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Lil Baby & Friends will perform Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Simmons Bank Arena.
Lil Baby & Friends concert set for August