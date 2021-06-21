Energy Alert
Pascoe to continue terrific season at U.S. Olympic Trials

By Matthew Schwartz
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EUGENE,OR. (KAIT) - The season has already been one for the records for Arkansas State runner Bennett Pascoe.

The Conway native won a semifinal heat in last week’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. His time qualified him for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Pascoe will compete on Monday night in the men’s steeplechase with a chance at the finals on Friday the 25th.

