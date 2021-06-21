Pascoe to continue terrific season at U.S. Olympic Trials

EUGENE,OR. (KAIT) - The season has already been one for the records for Arkansas State runner Bennett Pascoe.

The Conway native won a semifinal heat in last week’s NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. His time qualified him for the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Pascoe will compete on Monday night in the men’s steeplechase with a chance at the finals on Friday the 25th.

