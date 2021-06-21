Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Shop Local
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Study: Major US metropolitan areas more segregated

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more...
According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more than 200,000 residents are more segregated today than they were 30 years ago.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study appears to show a more segregated America, at least in major metropolitan areas.

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, 81% of regions with more than 200,000 residents are more segregated now than they were 30 years ago.

This comes despite fair housing laws and other policies designed to increase integration.

The study’s lead author said one possible reason for this is because Asians and Hispanics, the fastest-growing minority groups, are not integrating with white communities.

The research does not explain why that is happening but notes segregated communities of color typically have less access to health care and experience more police brutality.

Some of the most segregated communities include cities like Chicago, Detroit, New York and Philadelphia.

The biggest decreases in segregation have been seen in the southern United States. Cities like San Antonio, Miami and Savannah, Georgia, are more fully integrated than they were three decades ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonesboro police responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 4000 block of South Caraway...
Jonesboro police investigate two shootings in 24 hours, three people shot
At least 11 people have been injured in a crash involving a church van and another vehicle...
11 hurt, two critical in church van/vehicle crash along Highway 67, Sheriff says
A Sunday shooting investigation is underway after a victim reportedly went to a Blytheville...
Mississippi County shooting investigation underway
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Crop duster crashes in Lawrence Co., no one hurt, Sheriff says
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

Latest News

Governor Asa Hutchinson will make a special announcement Monday at 1 p.m. regarding outdoor...
WATCH: Hutchinson special announcement on state tourism
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
Police have shut down Main and 4th Streets after Monday's heavy rains caused flash flooding.
Heavy rains causing flash flooding
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths